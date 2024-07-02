DGP sanctions Rs 2.98 Cr for NoKs of deceased cops

Srinagar, July 02: Showing the J&K Police’s commitment to supporting the families of deceased police personnel, Director General of Police R.R Swain has sanctioned a special welfare relief amounting to Rs. 2.98 crore in favor of 15 dependents/legal heirs of deceased personnel. Besides, he has also sanctioned financial assistance for the families of two fallen heroes to support their daughters’ marriages.

The DGP vide different orders has sanctioned special welfare relief, granting rupees 22 lakh each to the dependents and legal heirs of 13 deceased police personnel, including Sub-Inspector Ab Rashid Ganie, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Jai Paul Singh and Rahul Pandita, and Head Constables Ab Majid Lone, Subash Chandra, Surjeet Kumar, Divender Pal Singh, Jia Lal, and Mohammad Latif, SgCts Skinder Singh, Jai Pal Singh, and Rash Paul Singh, and Constable Sarafraz Ahmad.

The DGP has also sanctioned rupees 6 lakh each for the dependents and legal heirs of two deceased Special Police Officers, Yesh Pal Singh and Mukesh Kumar.

Rupees one lakh each has already been presented to the families of deceased police personnel and rupees fifty thousand each to the families of deceased Special Police Officers (SPOs) for performing last rites. It is worth noting that these special welfare relief funds are disbursed from the Contributory Police Welfare Funds, which are specifically designated to support the welfare of police personnel and their families in times of need.

The DGP has also sanctioned financial assistance of Rs one lakh each for the marriage of the daughters of two martyrs and to a Follower whose residential house was damaged in a land-sinking incident, to support his rehabilitation.

The Police Headquarters is committed to the well-being of its personnel and their families, offering a range of welfare schemes to support them. These initiatives extend to the children of police personnel and Special Police Officers (SPOs), as well as the next of kin (NOK) of martyrs, their children, retired police personnel, and their spouses. The aim is to provide support and care for the police family, recognizing their sacrifices and dedication to service.