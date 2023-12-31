Jammu, December 31: As 2024 is marking beginning of a new chapter, offering a fresh start and the promise of new hopes and opportunities, the Director General of Police, J&K, Shri R.R. Swain has extended warm new year greetings to the dedicated and committed J&K Police force, families of fallen heroes and People of Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP while extending new year greetings has said that it is a moment to express gratitude for the experiences and lessons of the past, while eagerly anticipating the adventures that lie ahead. “Let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of the police force and serving the people with compassion, professionalism, and diligence”, he said.

In 2024, let us continue to strive for excellence, innovate in our approach, and seek to improve our processes and systems. By working together with the community and other stakeholders, we can build a safer and more harmonious society, the DGP added.

He hoped that every member of Police pariwar would continue to work towards building a safer and more secure society by maintaining peace and order and enforcing laws. Let us together work towards making Jammu and Kashmir a better place to live, work, and play, the DGP added in his message.