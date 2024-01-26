On the 75th Republic Day, DGP J&K R.R Swain extends warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, JK Police, Security Forces, and martyrs’ families.

Emphasizing service, integrity, and professionalism, he urges the police force to uphold safety and security, fostering trust with communities.

DGP reflects on Republic Day’s significance, highlighting unity, diversity, and resilience.

He salutes citizens, police, and security forces for upholding constitutional values, contributing to peace, progress, and prosperity in the UT.