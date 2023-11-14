Srinagar: Director General of Police RR Swain called for robust intelligence network, regular training programs, and equipping the police force with modern technologies in a bid to counter emerging security threats effectively.

DGP was speaking during interactive sessions with Police, CAPFs, Army, and intelligence officers at DPO Anantnag. The discussions provided an opportunity for the DGP to evaluate the challenges faced by the security forces.

DGP’s visit to Anantnag served as an opportunity to assess the security situation, brainstorm effective strategies, and boost the morale of Police officers and security personnel. The aim was to create a conducive environment for development and peace in the district, ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents.

During his visit, the DGP assessed the security situation and held a meeting with Officers. The visit aimed to review the security measures in the district and discuss necessary enhancements to ensure the safety of the area.

The DGP also met with various administrative and intelligence officers to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the security scenario in Anantnag. The discussions revolved around the prevailing security challenges, the effectiveness of counter-terrorism efforts, and the progress made toward maintaining Public order in the district.

Furthermore, the meeting was convened during the DGP’s visit, where strategies to tackle any possible security threats were deliberated upon. The meeting involved the participation of high-ranking Police, CAPFs, Army officers, and intelligence agencies. The primary objective was to ensure a coordinated and proactive approach in dealing with security issues to safeguard the peace and stability of District Anantnag.

Besides DGP RR Swain, ADGP law order (J&K) Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir V. K Bridi,

JD IB Srinagar PK Thakem, IG KOS CRPF G.K Verma Commander 1st Sector RR PR Chowhan, DIG SKR Rayees Mohammed Bhat, DIG CRPF OPS Anantnag K.S Deswal, SSP Anantnag Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SP Awantipora Aijaz Ahmad Zargar and other Police, CAPFs and Army officers were also present in the meeting.