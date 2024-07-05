DG Rural Sanitation reviews arrangements at Baltal, Domail

BALTAL, JULY 05: Director General Rural Sanitation, Anoo Malhotra, today reviewed the status of sanitation and allied services being extended to the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra at Baltal base camp and Domail.

At Domail Waste Management Facility, the DG inspected the arrangements for proper disposal of dry, wet and inert waste.

Anoo Malhotra Malhotra appreciated the sanitation activities while recognizing the critical role of sanitation workers in ensuring a smooth and hygienic pilgrimage experience for thousands of devotees participating in the yatra. “We are proud of our sanitation workers who are professionally managing the waste at Baltal, the largest base camp for pilgrims where around 30, 000 people visit every day since commencement of the annual Yatra,” she maintained.

The DG instructed the officers to launch special sanitation drives focused on keeping the yatra axis clean and eco-friendly with regular collection and disposal of waste, maintenance of clean tracks and rest areas besides ensuring decontaminated water sources. She stressed the need for intensifying public awareness campaigns to educate pilgrims on the importance of maintaining cleanliness and minimizing their environmental footprint. Besides inspecting the yatra route, she visited the “Waste to Wonder” exhibition at the Baltal base camp, being thronged by 2,000 to 3,000 visitors daily. Showcasing innovative ways to manage waste and convert it into useful resources, the exhibition aligns with the departments vision of sustainable practices.

The DG highlighted the administration’s commitment to both the spiritual and environmental aspects of the pilgrimage. She encouraged the officers and the public to adopt these innovative practices. By integrating such an exhibition into the yatra experience, the administration not only promotes a cleaner pilgrimage but also spreads awareness about the importance of sustainability by adopting Recycle, Reuse and Refuse strategy, she maintained.