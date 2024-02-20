‘Dewatering’: Commissioner SMC directs concerned wings to remain vigilant

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Dr. Owais Ahmed today passed clear-cut directions to all concerned wings of SMC to remain vigilant and proactive in undertaking the dewatering and snow clearance operations in the Srinagar city.

In light of the weather conditions, the Commissioner emphasized the critical need for efficient dewatering measures to prevent water logging and smooth discharge of Storm water ensuring low level in all sumps of permanent Dewatering Stations for the better pedestrian and vehicular movement in the city.

Furthermore, the Commissioner stressed for timely and effective measures to clear snow from roads, lanes/ bylanes, sidewalks, walkways and all vital establishments viz. Hospitals, Religious places, Ration Depots etc. for the convenience and safety of the citizens.

The directions passed by the Commissioner underscore the significance of the SMC operations and prompt action to mitigate any potential challenges posed by adverse weather conditions.

The Commissioner SMC appealed to residents of Srinagar for their cooperation and support in view of ongoing Dewatering and Snow Clearance Operations in the Srinagar City.

Meanwhile, if any issue related to dewatering and snow clearance arises, people may report to SMC’s 24×7 Control Room on the following numbers: 0194-2474499 18001807038 0194-2470465.