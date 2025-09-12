Devotees Throng Hazratbal Shrine

Srinagar: Around one lakh devotees thronged the revered Dargah Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar to offer congregational prayers and have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on the Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The largest congregation was held at Hazratbal, where around one lakh devotees from across the Valley gathered in huge numbers to witness the display of the holy relic, Moi-e-Muqaddas, widely believed to be a hair strand of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was observed on Monday. Today, the faithful once again assembled to observe the traditional Friday following the occasion with great religious fervour and devotion.

Devotees with moist eyes, amid recitation of Quranic verses, prayed for themselves, their families, and for peace in the world.

Similar congregations were reported at shrines and mosques including Asar Sharif Shahr-e-Kalashpora, Asar Sharif Jenab Sahab Soura, Lal Bazar, Syed Yaqoob Sahab Sonwar, and Makhama Beerwah in Budgam.

Large gatherings were also witnessed in districts such as Shopian (Pinjoora), Anantnag (Khiram Sirhama and Seer Hamadan), Kulgam (Kaba Marg Qaimoh), Pulwama (Khanqahi Faiz Panah Tral), and Bandipora (Aham Sharief).

Religious clerics on the occasion highlighted the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) during Friday sermons.

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board had made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the devotees, while the Traffic Police had issued a route plan to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.