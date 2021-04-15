Despite rain traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar: Despite rain traffic was resumed on Thursday on Srinagar-Jammu national , the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, after remaining suspended for weekly maintenance on Wednesday.

Earlier, Since November last year Friday was for weekly maintenance of the highway which had now been changed to Wednesday.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will ply from both sides since morning while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) from Udhampur, Jammu, from 1500 hrs, a traffic police official said today.

Commuters are advised to contact Traffic Control Unit (TCU) established at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban before starting their journey in view of the inclement weather prediction issued by Metrological department for next few days, he said.

No traffic was allowed on the highway on Wednesday to allow the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to carry out maintenance and repair of the road.

However, this morning LMVs, carrying passengers, were allowed to ply from Jammu and Srinagar, he said. Kashmir bound LMVs had to cross Nagrota between 0900 hrs to 1200 hrs and from Jakheni Udhampur between 1000 hrs to 1300 hrs, he said.

Similarly, Jammu bound LMVs will have to cross Zig Qazigund between 0900 hrs to 1200hrs, he said, adding that no vehicle from both sides will be allowed after the cut off timing.

He said HMVs will be allowed from Jakheni Udhampur after 1500 hrs. However, TCU shall liaise with TCU Ramban before allowing HMVs.

Meanwhile, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway, remained closed, spokesman said.

However, residents living on both sides of the road alleged that traffic was not being allowed though snow clearance operation had been completed recently.

The historic road connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region was closed in December last year due to accumulation of snow and avalanches.

The Anantnag and Kishtwar (Jammu) road passing through Sinthan top also remained closed due to accumulation of snow.