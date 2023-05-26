Amazon had deferred hiring fresh graduates by several months amid the mass layoffs, reported Business Today.

According to the report, Amazon has postponed the issuance of offer letters to fresh graduates from institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) for several months.

Tech companies across the world have been in the news almost daily regarding mass layoffs. Despite all the chaos around people losing their jobs and restructuring in companies, tech giants have continued campus hiring.

Campus hires from NITs also got an intimation that their offer letter has been deferred, a source was quoted as having said in the report.

“Offer letters of NIT students have also been deferred. Some have also been revoked it has come to my notice,” a placement cell coordinator from an NIT noted.

The recent graduate from IIT noted that six months is too long for him to wait and he plans on looking for new opportunities.

“I can’t wait for six months, it will not reflect well on my profile. The market is tough but I have started connecting with alumni and started looking for other opportunities,” he said.