Despite exit polls projecting grim picture, BJP says it will win more seats than Congress

Srinagar: With exit polls projecting a grim picture for BJP, the party put up a brave face on Monday claiming they will win more seats than Congress in the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

“Today, I can say with confidence that democracy has emerged victorious in J&K. We thank people and we can claim with confidence and responsibility….whatever the result will be….BJP has won the hearts of people….we will definitely defeat Congress in vote percentage and seats. We will be way ahead of Congress. We have fielded 80 candidates (in Valley) and on the remaining seats, we supported independent candidates. Together, we will get a good number in Kashmir. This will be the big news tomorrow that BJP made the lotus bloom from Dal lake to mountains,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesman Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told reporters here.

Asserting that the decent turnout in DDC polls was a ‘collective and moral victory of people’, he said it would further strengthen ‘Kashmiryat, Jamhooriyat, and Insaniyat’.

“People have sent a strong message to anti-national elements, who had some other intentions. They are frustrated now by seeing brisk polling during elections,” he added.

Continuing its tirade against the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders, Hussain said: “They created fear and panic among people….if they will vote during elections, they will be targeted by bullets and grenades but people have sent a clear message to the world as they believe in Indian democracy.”

He said the people had rejected dynastic politics and ‘challenged it by strengthening grass-root democracy in the region’. “They want change and want to see the development,” he said.