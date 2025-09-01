Dental clinic sealed in Bandipora

BANDIPORA, SEPTEMBER 01: Authorities in Bandipora has ordered closure of a dental clinic behind Khadim Market in the town, after it was found flouting prescribed rules, regulations, and guidelines.

The orders for its closure were issued during an inspection. The said clinic was observed to be operating without requisite infrastructure and qualified staff as mandated under health norms.

Owners of the clinic were directed to first complete all necessary formalities and obtain required clearances, following which the establishment may be considered for reopening.Until then, the clinic shall remain closed.

Authorities further stated that such inspections shall be carried out in all clinical establishments in the times to come to ensure compliance with health regulations and safeguard public safety.