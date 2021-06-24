Denial, anger, fear: Govt’s psychiatric helpline in Kashmir receives over 7000 calls in two months

Srinagar: Pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the mental health of young people in Kashmir. The government’s mental health rehabilitation helpline has received around 7,003 calls since the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country.

Divisional Administration, Kashmir, started the tele–psychiatric and psychological services in April when the second wave hit the valley.

According to the official figures, 7,003 callers predominantly in the age bracket of 31-50 have used the helpline for seeking expert help to address their mental issues since April 27. The majority of the callers were women.

Dr. Mohammad Maqbool Dar, HOD, Psychiatry, Government Medical College, said major mental health issues that have been reported during the pandemic are stress, anxiety, depressive symptoms, insomnia, denial, anger, and fear.

“People were calling in for all kinds of help. Students were worried about their careers and canceled exams, some were afraid of contracting COVID-19. Many were going through financial distress. Moreover, the burden on caregivers in the family had increased leaving them mentally drained,” Dr Maqbool said.

Senior Clinical Psychologist at IMHANS Ajaz Ahmad Khan said empathy is perhaps the most crucial tool for such tele-sessions. “We try to do the crisis intervention through these calls which last for 30-60 minutes. This helps them open up and we further motivate them to come to the hospitals for proper psychotherapy and treatment,” he said.

Besides, he noted that counseling is one of the measures taken to enhance and boost the motivation of people to remain both mentally and physically healthy. “Therefore, it enhances the motivation and positivity among the people particularly Covid- affected persons during the home isolation period,” Khan said.

Earlier, under the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, a team of doctors and experts were made available for the general public through various toll-free numbers and mobile phones from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm to provide counseling to people for their strong mental and physical health.

The team of consultants from the Department of Psychiatry IMHANS-K, GMC Srinagar include Dr. Mohammad Maqbool (Prof &Head) who shall be available on his phone number- 7889818196, Dr. Yasir Hussain on 7006690548, Dr. Rayees Ahmad- 6005027377, Dr. Junaid Nabi-9797199799, Dr. Altaf Ahmad- 7006244948, Dr. Shabir Ahmad- 7006296837 and Dr. Fazle on 9696028541.

However, a team of Psychologists including Dr. Sadaqat Rehman ( phone no 9419038368), Masood Maqbool (6006175374) and Aijaz Ahmad (7006314064) will be available to the general public on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday respectively. They have been spared for 3 days only to ensure the smooth running of other services.