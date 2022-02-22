Srinagar, Feb 22: The Government of India on Tuesday extended the tenure of delimitation commission constituted by it to redraw Jammu and Kashmir’s electoral map by two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, the tenure of delimitation commission has been extended by two months.

Delimitation panel gets two months extension 3

The term of the panel was coming to an end in early March. Formed in March, 2020, the panel was granted a one year extension last year.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, it has Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio members.

In its draft report shared with its five associated members — all Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir — the delimitation panel has proposed an overhaul of assembly and and Lok Sabha constituencies in the union territory.