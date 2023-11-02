A 30-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with another bike at a traffic signal in south Delhi, police said on Thursday. The man identified as Piyush Pal, a documentary filmmaker, died of his injuries at a hospital later, they added.

The accident that took place around 10 pm on October 28 was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The video shows the filmmaker’s motorcycle changing lanes on a busy road near Panchsheel Enclave when it is hit by another bike coming up behind him. As the bikes collide, the filmmaker’s motorcycle skids and is seen dragging on the road for a few metres.

Police said they found the filmmaker lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital where he later died during treatment. Pal worked as a freelance filmmaker in Gurugram and lived in south Delhi’s Kalkaji.

A friend of the filmmaker has claimed that his life could have been saved if he received help from passersby. He alleged that no one offered to help the 30-year-old and he was left bleeding on the side of the road for over 20 minutes while people gathered around him to click pictures. His mobile phone and Go-Pro camera were also stolen, he said.

“His mobile phone was ringing till 10 pm, but later it was showing off. A Go-Pro camera which he used to record video for his work purpose is also missing. We are not looking for any compensation from anyone, we only want justice,” he told news agency PTI.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the police have registered a case of rash driving against the other bike motorcycle rider, identified as Bunty.