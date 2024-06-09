Delhi declared no-flying zone for June 9,10

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he departs after addressing the media following his meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, to stake claim to form the new government

Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued an order on June 7, before Narendra Modi took the oath of office as prime minister for the third time on June 9, the Delhi Police declared a no-flying zone and enforced prohibitory orders.

According to the directive, the ban would be in effect for two days, June 9 and 10, according to news agency PTI. The order is hereby passed exparte, as the notification cannot be issued individually to each party.

The prohibitory orders will remain imposed for two days, June 9 and 10, it said. ”It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations,” Arora said in the order.

He further said, ”In exercise of the power conferred upon me by section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para jumping from aircraft etc over Delhi during the swearing-in ceremony and doing shall be punishable u/s 188 of the Indian Penal Code.”

The BJP-led NDA’s newly elected members chose Narendra Modi as its leader on June 7 and sent President Droupadi Murmu a letter of support outlining their choice. Additionally, Modi met with the President and staked his claim to lead the government.

Narendra Modi will take office as prime minister for the third time in a row. Since 2014, when his party, the BJP, first achieved a majority on its own, he has served as prime minister. But this time, the BJP was unable to secure a 272-seat majority in the Lok Sabha, and the NDA now needs the backing of partners like the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United).

