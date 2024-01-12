New Delhi: The cold wave continues to tighten its grip over Delhi-NCR, with road, rail and air traffic affected due to dense fog.

Twenty-three Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to weather-related conditions in Delhi and different states, according to railways.

According India Meteorological Department (IMD) Indira Gandhi International Airport reported zero visibility due to “very dense fog conditions”.

#WATCH | Cold wave conditions continue in Delhi, thick layer of fog engulfs national capital



(Visuals from Geeta Colony Road and Vikas Marg, shot at 6:40 am)

The Delhi-NCR got some relief on Thursday as the sun shone through the thinned layer of fog, but chilly winds kept the temperatures down.

“Cold day” to “severe cold day” conditions have been prevailing over many parts of north India since December 30-31.

A “cold day” is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal.

A “severe cold day” is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

