Defence Ministry issues fresh media advisory

Srinagar, May 1: Ministry of Defence has issued an advisory urging media houses to strictly adhere to the security protocols outlined by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, cautioning that the spread of unverified news related to ongoing military operations in Jammu and Kashmir could seriously jeopardize national security and the safety of personnel on the ground.

Referencing a communication issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) dated April 26, 2025, the Defence Ministry highlighted growing concerns over the circulation of fake or unverified information by certain media platforms. According to the advisory, such reportage not only aids hostile elements but also compromises the operational effectiveness of security forces deployed in sensitive areas.

“It has been noticed that some fake news is being proliferated by various media houses. The proliferation of unverified news leads to inadvertent assistance to hostile elements, lowers operational effectiveness, and endangers the safety of personnel,” the Defence Ministry stated.

The advisory reiterates that media houses must refrain from any real-time coverage of ongoing defence operations, including the use of visuals, location details, or information sourced through unofficial channels. It explicitly reminds journalists and news organisations that reporting on troop movements or engagements, even indirectly or through anonymous sources, can pose a grave risk.

All media organisations have been urged to fully implement the guidelines previously circulated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and to observe the highest standards of caution and responsibility when covering security-related developments, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.