Internet has exploded after discovering the doppelganger of Deepika Padukone on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rijuta Ghosh Deb, a digital content creator bears a stark resemblance to the actor.

“Wow you look like Deepika” and “for a sec there I thought it’s Deepika Padukone,” said a user.

“Is it Deepika’s twin?” asked another

“Deepika 2.0.” “What in the Deepika Padukone,” said third

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika, who made her international debut opposite Vin Diesel in 2017’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, will play the lead in a project being developed by STXFilms. The actress was last seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the internet was amazed to discover the lookalikes of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and others.