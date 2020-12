DDC, SMC counting completed in Srinagar; Independents win 7 seats

SRINAGAR: The Returning Officers in Srinagar have declared the results of District Development Council elections in all the 14 constituencies and handed over election certificates to winning candidates. Meanwhile, results of 4 SMC ward constituencies were declared earlier.

District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner) Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that the results of all 14 DDC constituencies have been declared.

As per the final results, Independents have been declared winners in 7 constituencies including Srinagar-I, Qamarwari-I, Qamarwari-II, Harwan-I, II, IV and VI, while the JKAP candidates were declared winners from Harwan-V, Khanmoh-I and Srinagar-III constituencies. Four political parties won one seat each, with the BJP winning Khanmoh -II, PDP Khanmoh-III, NC Harwan-III and JKPM Srinagar-II.