DDC Polls: Forging alliance with other parties was very tough decision, says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar,: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said that forging alliance with other political parties in the DDC polls was a very tough decision but it was taken for the larger interests of people of J&K.

“It was a difficult to forge alliance with the parties that were the rivals of NC. But a decision was taken in the large interests of people of J&K,” said Farooq Abdullah while addressing party workers at NC headquarters, Nawa-e-Subh here.

Farooq in an obvious reference to BJP, said that in 1996, they used to stay that “NC had died down in Kashmir and didn’t exist anymore.” “Narsima Rao used to say that NC doesn’t exist in Kashmir anymore. But when they realized, they (Delhi leaders) came to meet me in London and begged to save them. Let me tell them, NC was there, is there and it will remain there,” he said.

He said that “he was the son of Sher-e-kashmir and will not bow before anyone except Allah.” “They want me to bow before them but I won’t,” Farooq said. He said that there are weaknesses in the party that needs to be plugged sooner the better. He congratulated NC workers for the huge success of alliance candidates in the recently concluded DDC polls in J&K—(KNO)