DDC elections Phase III: 8.33% votes polled till 9 am across J&K

Srinagar: The 3rd phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded voter percentage of 8.33 % across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 09:00 am today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 3.41%, Bandipora 9.03%, Baramulla 1.78%, Ganderbal 1.33%, Budgam 8.14%, Pulwama 1.75%, Shopian 2.74%, Kulgam 10.02% and Anantnag 0.45% till 09:00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 11.76%, Doda 9%, Ramban 8.76%, Reasi 14.70%, Kathua 11.73%, Samba 17.50%, Jammu 15.22%, Rajouri 15.21% and Poonch 12.15% till 09:00 am.

More over it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 2.91% while as Jammu Division recorded 13.59% upto 09:00am.

In phase 3rd of DDC elections, voting is being conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 from Kashmir Division and 17 from Jammu Division, for which 2046 polling stations including 792 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division have been setup for the conduct of elections in a smooth manner.