DDC candidate shot at by unknown gunmen in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: A DDC candidate was injured after unknown gunmen fired upon him in Sagam area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Official sources said that suspected militants fired upon a man identified as Anees Ul Islam resident of Sagam. He has received bullet wound in arm.

He was immediately rushed to SDH Kokernag for treatment.

As per the sources, he had joined recently Apni Party and was contesting the ongoing DDC election in Sagam block constituency Kokernag.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. (GNS)