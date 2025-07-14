DC visits Ziyarat Sharief Hazrat Nanga Baji Sahib, Malangam

BANDIPORA, JULY 14: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, on Monday visited the Ziyarat Sharief of Hazrat Nanga Baji Sahib in Malangam village to review the arrangements for the upcoming Annual Urs Mubarak, scheduled to commence on August 04.

During the visit, DC was accompanied by DDC Member Mewa Jan, ACR, Tehsildar Bandipora, and officers from KPDCL, Jal Shakti, and other concerned departments.

On the occasion, DC interacted with the management committee, listened to their concerns, and issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned departments for prompt redressal of genuine issues. He assured full support from the district administration for the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the Urs.

The management committee, among other things, requested uninterrupted power and water supply during the Urs days. In response, the DC directed KPDCL to ensure maximum possible uninterrupted electricity during the event.

He also instructed the Jal Shakti Department to make the borewell functional at the earliest and to keep water tankers available as a backup. Additionally, he emphasized the need for adequate availability of firewood and foodgrains.

BDO Aloosa was directed to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation in the area, while the Health department was instructed to deploy medical teams and ensure availability of healthcare facilities throughout the Urs.