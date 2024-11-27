DC, SSP inspect security at Z-Morh, Zojila Tunnel projects

GANDERBAL, NOVEMBER 27: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir, along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Ragav S, conducted an inspection of the Z-Morh and Zojila tunnel project sites to review and assess the security measures implemented for the welfare and safety of workers engaged in these critical developmental projects.

During the visit, the DC and SSP evaluated the security protocols at both the project sites and the residential colonies of the workers.

Officials from the executing agencies briefed them on the measures taken, including the installation of high-mast lights, CCTV surveillance systems, construction of watchtowers, maintenance of visitor registers at entry points, and fencing around residential colonies to restrict unauthorized access.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to providing a secure environment, the DC emphasized the importance of close coordination with the civil and police administration. He assured that the district administration, in collaboration with security agencies, is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all workers involved in these developmental initiatives.

To further strengthen security measures, the DC issued specific directives, including construction of watchtowers, strict maintenance of visitor registers at entry points, enhanced access control systems at project sites and worker accommodations.

The DC highlighted the importance of maintaining high security standards and directed the executing agencies to work proactively to address any vulnerability.