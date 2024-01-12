SRINAGAR :- The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat here on Friday undertook a visit to Drug De-Addiction Centre at SMHS Hospital to oversee the treatment and counselling facilities being provided to the victims of Drug Abuse.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Incharge Drug De-Addiction Centre, GMC Srinagar, Prof. Yasir Hassan Rather, Incharge Yoga and other concerned.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner inspected several sections and wards of the facility and took first hand appraisal about the functioning of the Centre.

The DC was given a detailed brief about the treatment and counselling facilities being provided to the victims of Drug substance by Incharge Drug De-Addiction Centre, GMC Srinagar, Dr. Yasir Rather. He informed that the Centre acts as an integrated centre where affected youth are being treated, counselled and enabled to mainstream life.

The DC also held a detailed interaction session with the staff and emphasised upon the doctors and other paramedical staff to take the job as a noble task and treat the affected people with patience and dedication.

The DC said youth are our precious asset and we have to use their energies in a positive way and District Administration will provide all possible support for further strengthening the treatment, counselling and rehabilitation measures.

He said in order to combat this rising societal problem, multi-pronged rehabilitation, counselling and guidance policy needs to be implemented on ground for proper monitoring and tracking of victims of drug abuse, besides taking remedial measures to uproot the menace.

The DC laid emphasis on making an effective database/repository system of the affected persons through a robust IT intervention to keep proper track and monitoring of the victims. He stressed on giving focused attention towards new cases of drug abuse/users.

The DC asked the Incharge Drug De-Addiction Centre, GMC Srinagar to submit a comprehensive plan regarding strengthening of the treatment/counselling and rehabilitation setup, besides curbing the drug menace by breaking supply chain.

Earlier, the DC interacted with over a dozen inmates admitted in the Drug De-Addiction Centres at SMHS Hospital and sought their views about the treatment facilities and counselling being given to them.

The inmates apprised the DC that they are being given satisfactory treatment at the centres. They also said that they will spread the message about the ill effects of the menace so that no one becomes an addict to the substance abuse.