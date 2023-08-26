SRINAGAR AUGUST 26:- To assess the feasibility of establishing a Sunday market in the Sekidafar–Eidgah corridor in the Shahr-e-Khaas area of the District, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Saturday undertook an extensive tour of the various areas of the City.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria, SP Traffic Tariq Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Secretary SMC, Mudasir Ahmad, Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan, and Officers of other concerned Departments.

On the occasion, the members of the Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Association welcomed the DC and accompanied him to the area proposed by the Trade bodies for setting up of Sunday Market near Eidgah. President, Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industry Javed Ahmed Tenga was also present during the tour and flagged various public issues of the downtown area.

The Deputy Commissioner while inspecting the proposed site for the establishment of the Sunday Market along the Sekidafar-Eidgah corridor passed several directions to the line Departments.

The DC asked the SMC authorities to take necessary measures for brush cutting, grill cleaning, sanitation, and removal of debris from the designated site for the proposed Sunday Market. They were also asked to complete the macadamization of Ganderpora-Eidgah by-lane, besides addressing drainage-related issues in the area.

Similarly, the DC asked the Officers of the R&B Department to carry out the macadamization-related works along the proposed Sunday Market area. They were also asked to ensure early completion of the under-construction gateway to historic Eidgah near Sekidafar Chowk.

The DC further asked the R&B authorities to expedite the works for laying tiles on pathways along Sekidafar-Aali Masjid.

The Tehsildar Eidgah was asked to monitor the cleanliness measures and removal of waste from footpaths along the Eidgah near Sekidafar Chowk.

On the occasion, the DC said the idea of opening a Sunday Market in Shahr-e-Khaas is under consideration in light of generating employment opportunities for local youth and simultaneously a market to the local population at their convenience.

Later, the DC also visited Bohri Kadal and other adjacent areas in Shahr-e-Khaas in Srinagar District.

On the occasion, delegations of the Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Association and local citizens apprised the DC about the developmental concerns of the area. They also put forth demands for the establishment of a Fire Station in the locality.

Responding to the public demands, the DC asked the Fire and emergency officials to explore the possibility of establishing a Fire Station on vacant land in the densely populated area of the Shahr-e-Khaas to enhance safety measures to avoid any untoward fire incidents.

After giving a patient hearing the public demands, the DC issued on-the-spot directions to the Officers of line Departments for immediate action to fulfill the public demands.