SRNAGAR Dec 15: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Friday undertook the site visit of different developmental works being executed in the City to inspect the pace of the works.

The DC inspected the ongoing works on infrastructure upgradation of healthcare facilities at Bone & Joint Hospital. He also inspected works being executed on construction of Walking Path from Barzulla Bridge along Doodh Ganga Bund to Natipora Foot Bridge

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by the Chief Planning Officer, Medical Superintendent B&J Hospital, Executive Engineer LRCR, SMC, Tehsildar South, Tehsildar Channapora and other Officers.

At Bone & Joint Hospital, Barzulla, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of the progress of work on Rs 88.95 crore World Bank funded project for construction of 160 Bedded Specialized Orthopaedic Block Including Six Bedded ICU, 2 Private Wards, 12 Bedded Pre OP & Post OP Room, 3 Modular OTs, Radiology, Physiotherapy and Faculty Rooms to augment and upgrade the healthcare infrastructure in B&J Hospital.

On the occasion, the DC took a round of under construction building and directed the executing agency to complete the vital project under the set timeline so that patients are provided better Orthopaedic and other health facilities at the Hospital.

The DC was informed that over 85 percent of works on the prestigious project have been completed and the remaining portion of works shall be completed soon.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the ongoing works being executed on construction of the Walk-Way from Barzulla Bridge along Doodh Ganga Bund to Natipora Foot Bridge.

The DC was informed that work on the 656-meter-long Walking Path is being executed under NCAP at a cost of Rs 53.80 lakh.

The DC asked the concerned agency to speed up the works and complete the work by the end of December 2023.