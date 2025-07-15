DC Sgr reviews progress of construction of Panchayat Ghars

SRINAGAR, JULY 15: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo Tuesday chaired a meeting at Meeting Hall of the DC office here to review the current status of construction of Panchayat Ghars in the district.

At the outset, DC took a block wise review on the progress of works on the construction of the Panchayat Ghars. Speaking on the occasion, DC directed the Block Development Officers, Executing agencies & the concerned Tehsildar to have synergetic coordination to resolve any teething issues on ground and ensure timely completion of all the sanctioned Panchayat Ghars. He also directed them to resolve land issues, if any, regarding the construction of Panchayat Ghars to ensure timely project completion.

While highlighting the significance of the Panchayat Ghars, DC said that the initiative is a part of broader efforts to empower and facilitate rural population by strengthening local self-governance, enhancing rural administration, and ensuring better service delivery to residents.

DC was apprised that out of 10 Panchayat Ghars sanctioned in 2023-24, construction of 4 Panchayat Ghars have been completed and work on 3 Panchayat Ghars is going on while land has been identified for the remaining 3 Panchayat Ghars.

It was also informed that 3 additional Panchayat Ghars have been sanctioned for the year 2024-25 including 2 in Harwan block and one in Srinagar Block. The work is in progress for construction of the Panchayat Ghar at Theed–A in Harwan Block, while land is being identified for the remaining 2 Panchayat Ghars on fast track basis.

Chief Planning officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar; Assistant commissioner Revenue, Umar Gulzar; Tehsildars of Panthachowk, North, Shalteng, Block Development Officers of Harwan, Khonmoh, Srinagar and Qamarwari, Executive Engineer REW and other concerned were present in the meeting.