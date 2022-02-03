Srinagar, Feb 03 : The district administration Srinagar on Thursday provided Rs one lakh as immediate assistance to the acid attack survivor.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal visited SMHS hospital here where they met with the family of acid attack survivor.

During the visit, the administration provided immediate assistance of Rs one lakh to the victim girl and has assured all possible assistance for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

“Srinagar Administration provides immediate assistance of ₹1.0 Lac to the Acid Attack survivor. _DC Srinagar and SSP meet the family of the victim at SMHS Hospital_Assure all possible assistance for Medical Treatment & Rehabilitation,” Srinagar district administration tweeted.