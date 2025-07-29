DC reviews progress of PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana

SRINAGAR, JULY 29: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo (Chairman Monitoring and Management Committee PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana) today chaired a meeting here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex to discuss the plan for Model Solar Village in the district.

The meeting discussed threadbare the plan related to the selection of one Model Solar Village in Srinagar district, a component of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) which focuses on establishing Model Solar Village in the district and raising awareness about the scheme aimed at installing rooftop solar plants.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that the initiative is aimed at promoting sustainable energy solutions by establishing Model Solar Villages that will serve as a benchmark for harnessing solar energy to meet local electricity needs.

During the meeting, DC also took a firsthand appraisal of the progress made in installation of Solar Rooftops under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in all four Electric Divisions of the district. He urged KPDCL Engineers to work in mission mode and make coordinated efforts to accelerate the pace and progress in the scheme implementation to achieve set targets in time bound manner.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar; Additional Deputy Commissioner; Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA; Chief Planning Officer, Executive Engineers of KPDCL, Lead District Manager (Banks), Executive Engineers, Executive Engineer JAKEDA and other Officers of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL).