DC reviews construction progress on Additional Block of JLNM Hospital

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo Friday undertook a visit to JLNM Hospital Rainawari to oversee the progress of ongoing health infrastructure upgradation projects at the hospital.

During the visit, DC conducted an on-site inspection of several key projects, including the construction of a 100-bedded Additional Block, District Integrated Public Health (DIPH) Laboratory, and a newly developed parking facility for the hospital.

While inspecting the ongoing works on construction of the new Block of the hospital being executed by JK Housing Board, DC directed the executing agency to accelerate the pace of work and asked them to redouble the efforts to ensure quick completion of the additional block aimed at significantly enhancing patient care services at the hospital

Similarly, DC inspected newly created parking space and allied works developed for the hospital.

On the occasion, DC directed the concerned executing agency to complete the remaining works swiftly to fully operationalize the space and ease congestion at the hospital.

Later, DC took onsite stock of construction work on District Integrated Public Health Laboratory being established under PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) aimed to improve disease surveillance and public health response in the district.

Meanwhile, Labroo today chaired a meeting of Engineers of JAKEDA and KPDCL here at the Meeting Hall of DC office Complex to review the status of solarization of Government buildings in the district and progress of installation of Solar Rooftops under PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojna (PMSGMBY).