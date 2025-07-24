DC reviews arrangements for Urs of Hazrat Qamar-Ud-Din Bukhari (RA)

GANDERBAL, JULY 24: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore today convened a meeting of district officers to review and finalize the necessary arrangements for the upcoming Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Qamar-Ud-Din Bukhari (RA), to be held at Reshipora Saloora, Ganderbal.

Representatives of Qamaria Auqaf Trust informed during the meeting that the week-long Urs Mubarak will commence from the 6th of Safar as per the Islamic calendar. The main congregation is expected to witness a significant gathering of devotees at the revered shrine of Hazrat Qamar-Ud-Din Bukhari (RA) in Reshipora Saloora.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the various arrangements required for the smooth and successful conduct of the religious event. The meeting finalized comprehensive plans related to uninterrupted power supply, safe drinking water, Medicare facilities, fire safety, transport and parking, sanitation, security, and traffic regulation.

The DC directed all concerned departments to ensure that all arrangements are put in place well before the commencement of the Urs to provide a smooth, safe, and comfortable experience for the devotees. The Fire & Emergency Services Department was instructed to deploy fire tender at the venue, while the Health Department was asked to station an ambulance with adequate emergency medicines and medical staff. The Municipal Council Ganderbal was directed to maintain cleanliness at and around the shrine premises, including the approach roads.