DC Kupwara reviews arrangements for I-Day celebrations

KUPWARA, JULY 14: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today chaired a meeting of district officers and various security agencies to review the preparedness for ensuing Independence Day-2025 celebrations.

The meeting was informed that the main function of the Independence Day shall be held at DPL- Zangli while similar functions will be held at sub-division and Tehsil levels also.

It was further informed that contingents of JKP, CRPF, Forest Protection Force, students of various government schools will participate in the march past parade.

Besides, various cultural programmes and Display of tableaus would also be part of national event celebrations.

Different departments viz, Education, PHE, R&B, Information, Health, Sports, Traffic, Motor Vehicles, Police, Floriculture, PDD, Municipality and Paramilitary Forces were directed to look after their respective assignments.

The decoration of the main venue, seating arrangements, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water/ tanker service, availability of ambulance, deployment of fire tenders, transportation facilities, refreshment, invitations, PAS system, cleanliness and sanitation measures were discussed threadbare in the meeting while as special emphasis was laid on march past parades, cultural programmes, display of tableaus by different departments showcasing achievements.

DC directed concerned departments to send the nominations for awards by or before 10 days of the Independence Day. She said that in the run up to the Independence Day function, all the important buildings and main offices will be illuminated.