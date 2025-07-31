DC Kupwara holds interactive meeting with PWDs

KUPWARA, JULY 31: District Administration Kupwara today organised an interactive meeting of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) with the officers from administration for exploring their field of interest for their coverage under different self employment schemes.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan at DC office Kupwara. Speaking at the occasion, DC said that the aim of holding the interactive meeting is to know the field of interest of the persons with disabilities so that they can be covered under different self employment schemes of the Government which will transform their lives.

She urged the PWDs to express their interest so that the administration can support them by skilling or financing them under different self employment schemes like Mission Yuva and PM Vishwakarma. She said the objective is to make them self reliant and ensure they earn their living with hard work and dignity.

Superintendent ITI Kupwara while interacting with the participants provided them detailed awareness about different trades and skill programmes available in ITIs for the specially-abled persons.

Later, a separate session was held for the participants wherein their details including name, address, qualification, field of interest and other information were sought from them. During the session, the participants were guided about the courses and the schemes in which they had shown their interest.