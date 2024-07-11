DC holds meet on development of Bandipora-Gurez-Tulail Road

BANDIPORA, JULY 11: The Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman, on Thursday, chaired a meeting at Mini Secretariat to discuss the progress and address various issues related to the development of the Bandipora-Gurez-Tulail Road.

The meeting discussed various issues regarding Construction of Wanpora-Markoot Road, Construction of Bridge over Malangam Nallah and Pending Land Acquisition Cases of Tehsil Bandipora and also discussed challenges faced during execution.

The meeting examined the pending land acquisition cases of projects under the execution of Beacon and strategies to expedite the process.

Deputy Commissioner said that road and related infrastructure projects in Sub Division Gurez are of significant importance for enhancing connectivity. He also emphasized the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders to overcome hurdles and challenges being faced.

Shakeel ul Rehman directed the concerned departments and agencies to expedite the progress of projects, keeping in view the limited working season of Gurez.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Umar Shafi Pandit and Officer Commanding, GREF 56 RCC. Sub Divisional Magistrate Gurez and Tehsildar Bandipora attended the meeting through virtual mode.