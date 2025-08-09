DC Budgam reviews progress of New District Hospital

BUDGAM, AUGUST 09: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, today conducted an extensive visit to the under-construction 125-bedded state of art New District Hospital and the 100-bedded Critical Care Unit (CCU), both located in the Reshipora area of Budgam.

During the site inspection, DC emphasised the importance of expediting the ongoing construction work to ensure the timely completion of these crucial healthcare projects. He highlighted that these facilities will significantly enhance the district’s healthcare infrastructure and provide advanced medical services to the residents.

Speaking on the occasion, DC stated that he was extremely encouraged by the rapid pace of development going on at these places. “Our commitment to upgrading healthcare infrastructure is unwavering, and these new projects will play a pivotal role in providing advanced medical services to our community,” he added. Dr Bilal said that district administration along with R&B and health department is working in a focused manner to ensure that both these key projects of the district are completed at the earliest, paving the way for their dedication to the public ahead of its scheduled timeline.