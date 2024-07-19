DC Budgam reviews Independence Day arrangements

BUDGAM, JULY 19: In order to review the arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day-2024 celebrations in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today chaired a meeting of all concerned Officers at the Conference Hall, here.

The meeting discussed threadbare various arrangements and measures to be taken to ensure smooth celebrations of the national event.

It was given out that besides the main function at sports stadium Budgam, similar functions will also be held at sub divisional and block levels as well as at all Schools, Colleges and Government Institutions of the district.

The DC emphasized the importance of National event and directed the departments to make sure that every arrangement is meticulously planned and executed. He exhorted all departments to work in close coordination to ensure the seamless celebration of the Independence Day functions.

The DC passed directives to different departments to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place well in advance.

The Chief Medical officer was directed to ensure that emergency medical services are available throughout all the functions. Directions were also issued to the PHE Department to make arrangements for drinking water facility, KPDCL was directed for smooth power supply besides R&B and Irrigation departments were directed for making venue arrangements. Also DIO was directed for the PAS system while EOs of MCs were instructed for maintaining cleanliness and sanitation. He also directed the concerned officers to ensure smooth movement of traffic and prevent congestion during the event.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ADDC, ADC, GM DIC, PO ICDS, CPO, ACD, ACP, CMO, CEO, Officers from CRPF, District Officers of different Departments and other concerned.