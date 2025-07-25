DC Budgam chairs meet on Climate Change & Health

BUDGAM, JULY 25: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also chairman of the District level Multi-Sectoral Task Force Committee (DLTFC) under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH), today chaired a high-level review meeting to discuss the district’s action plan for addressing health impacts arising from climate change.

The meeting, held at the DC office complex, featured a detailed presentation by Prof. (Dr.) Ashfaq Ahmad, Head, Dept. of Community Medicine, SKIMS Bemina, highlighting the vision of a climate-resilient health system and Budgam’s vulnerability to air pollution, water contamination, heat waves, floods, and vector-borne diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said, “Climate-related health risks originate outside the health sector but impact it directly. There is a need for an integrated, coordinated strategy across all departments to protect public health in the face of rising climate threats.” Dr Bilal emphasised the need for institutional coordination and synchronized response mechanisms, citing examples of how inadequate infrastructure or delayed communication during snowstorms or floods can lead to avoidable health crises.

He highlighted key issues including Air Quality Monitoring & Emission Regulation (Pollution Control Board, Transport Dept.), Resilient Infrastructure for PHCs/ Schools (PWD, Health, DDMA), Water Quality & WASH Co-Initiatives (Jal Shakti, Health, Education), Waste Management and Vector Source Control (Municipality, PRI, Health), Heat-Health Awareness and Early Warning Systems (IMD, Education, Health), Joint Campaigns & Emergency Readiness via wall art, FM radio, IEC drives, and fogging operations. DC directed that monthly progress reviews be conducted; supported by an integrated monitoring dashboard tracking solar installations, air quality, IEC coverage, and IHIP reports under NPCCHH.