DC B’la inspects Eidgahs ahead of Eid ul Adha celebrations

BARAMULLA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa along with the Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure and other senior officers, conducted a detailed visit to several key locations in Baramulla to assess and ensure the preparedness for the upcoming Eid ul Adha celebrations.

The inspection tour included visits to prominent Eidgahs viz. Eidgah Jadeed, Eidgah Qadeem and the shrine of Syed Janbaz Wali (RA) in Khanpora, Baramulla. The primary objective of the visit was to evaluate the arrangements and ensure that all necessary measures are in place for a smooth and orderly observance of the festivities.

During the visit, DC issued several on-the-spot directions to the concerned officials to address various aspects of the preparations.

Key directives included ensuring the cleanliness and sanitation of the Eidgahs and surrounding areas, implementing effective crowd management strategies to ensure the safety and security of the attendees, coordinating with the health department to provide first aid and emergency medical services at the venues, enhancing traffic management plans to facilitate smooth vehicular movement and avoid congestion, besides ensuring adequate water supply and other essential services at all the key locations.

The DC emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination and urged all officials to work diligently to ensure that the arrangements are completed efficiently and in a timely manner. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration and follow the guidelines to ensure a peaceful and joyous celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Baramulla assured that comprehensive security measures are in place, and that the police department is fully prepared to manage the large gatherings expected during the celebrations.