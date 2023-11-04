SRINAGAR: Raising concerns over the usage of crude electric devices in winter, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Friday said that the illegal practice causes a huge loss of electricity which in turn leads to interruption in regular power supply.

He enjoined Deputy Commissioners to sensitise people about the disadvantages of the usage of crude electronic appliances and said that appropriate action should be taken against misuse of electricity, hooking, and power theft.

“To protect transformers from damage and costly gadgets at the receiving stations, a campaign must be started to educate general public about heavy cost of unethical power consumption,” Div Com said in a meeting.

Meanwhile, he appealed people to cooperate with the administration in ensuring regular power supply as per the published scheduled.

Div Com also reviewed completion of various projects under different schemes, plans and projects in all districts and impressed upon DCs to achieve given targets for this financial year.

Besides, he instructed DCs to expedite the works at Tourist Spots to keep these places functional during the winters as huge number of visitors flock to these destinations.

Further, he directed DCs to make strenuous efforts to increase the number of drug free panchayats. He instructed them to engage Numberdars and Chowkidars in programmes, activities and Nasha Mukhat Bharat campaigns.