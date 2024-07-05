Day-long camp for specially-abled citizens held at Chadoora

BUDGAM, JULY 05: In a collaborative effort, the District Administration Budgam, Social Welfare Department, in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) today organised a daylong camp for specially-abled citizens at Chadoora, Budgam to streamline access and empower individuals with special abilities.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo, distributed hearing aids, wheelchairs, tricycles and other prosthetics among the eligible beneficiaries of the Sub-division Chadoora. Speaking at the event, the DC emphasised the camp’s objective towards empowering persons with special abilities.

The DC said this initiative aims to enhance mobility, improve the quality of life and foster independence among differently-abled individuals in the region.

During the distribution event, the DC emphasized the administration’s commitment to ensuring the welfare and inclusion of all specially-abled members of society. The DC said that the District Administration remains dedicated to organizing similar events in the future, ensuring the well-being and empowerment of Budgam’s specially-abled community. He further highlighted the ongoing efforts to identify and support more individuals requiring assistance and ensure that they receive the necessary prosthetics and aids to enhance their daily lives

On the occasion, District Social Welfare Officer Budgam said that these aids would empower specially-abled citizens to access various government benefits more easily

The distribution of these aids is part of a broader initiative to promote social welfare and inclusivity of these people.

In the said camp, total 131 Aids & Assistive devices of different categories like Motorized Tricycle – 11, Wheelchair – 19, Hearing Aids – 60, Smart Phone-01, Sugamya Cane – 01, Braille kit – 05, ADL kit – 01, Crutches – 06, Walking stick – 09, CP Chair- 08, Rollator-02 were distributed amongst 103 Beneficiaries.

Besides SDM chadoora, Principal Hr. Secondary school Chadoora, DSWO, (Junior Manager- Marketing) & (P&O) coordinator from ALIMCO and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.