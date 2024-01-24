SRINAGAR: A series of Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes were organized by Dryland Agriculture Research Station, SKUAST-Kashmir entitled “Production and Commercialization of Trichoderma based bio-formulations” in different districts of Kashmir Valley. The training programmes were sponsored by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India.

The training programmes were organized at Dryland Agriculture Research Station, Rangreth, Srinagar; Geriend, Budgam; Pombay, Kulgam; Malangpora, Pulwama and Shopian in collaboration with the KVKs of these districts starting from the month of October. More than three hundred youth, budding entrepreneurs, farmers, young graduates and undergraduates from different streams of study took part in these training programmes. The Programme Coordinator, Dr. Efath Shahnaz, imparted valuable inputs with regards to the production and commercialization of Trichoderma based bio-formulations. She gave an exhaustive account of the different processes and steps involved in the isolation, identification, uses, advantages, disadvantages and applications of this important fungus, particularly from the farmers point of view.

Dr. Vaseem Yousuf, Associate Professor, KVK Budgam apprised the audience about the importance of organic farming in Geriend area of Budgam district. At DARS, Rangreth, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Associate Director Research gave a comprehensive account of importance of dryland agriculture and development of new varieties. Professor Ajaz A. Lone, gave an account of research activities being carried out at the station, whereas, Dr. N. S. Khurroo, Professor, Plant Breeding and Genetics informed the august gathering about the importance and development of different forage crops. At KVK, Kulgam, the rural unemployed youth and budding entrepreneurs were acquainted with integrated disease management by Dr. Saba Banday.

The event was made successful by the collective efforts of Dr. Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Dr. Shahid Ahmad Shergojry and Dr. Abdul Shakoor Khanday who played a pivotal role in catering to the queries of farmers. Dr. Shakoor gave an in-depth discourse on the application of fertilizers and management of soils for healthy plants. The event at KVK/ETC, Malangpora, Pulwama was presided over by Dr. Javed Ahmad Mugloo, Professor and Head, who along with his team made the programme a grand success. Dr. Gowher, Dr. Waseem Ali Dar, Dr. Tawseef and Dr. Rukhsaar made exceptional efforts to make the programme fruitful to the farming community. Dr. Saba Banday familiarised the audience about the safe use of pesticides. The series of programmes concluded at Shopian where an august gathering was addressed by Dr. Zaffar Afroz Badri, Head, KVK, Shopian. The programme was conducted in association with NRLM and Javaid and Uzma synchronised the programme.