SRINAGAR: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi Friday visited Chrar-e-Sharief and paid obeisance at the Ziyarat of Alamdar-e-Kashmir (RA) on Annual Urs.

She prayed at the shrine and took part in the spiritual recitations held as a part of special Urs programmes.

Andrabi prayed for the peace and prosperity of whole of humanity.

She inaugurated a new utility center in the shrine complex constructed by the Waqf Board.

Andrabi She said that we will soon lay foundation stone for Bait-ul-Zayireen for the visitors in the complex.

Speaking to media Dr Andrabi said, “i]It was really great to see such a huge gathering at the shrine on this day amid peace and tranquility in the vale.”

“Kashmir is Jannat-e-Kashmir because of the spiritual teachings of Rishis and Sufis. We have the worst happening to us during past three decades. Our enemies burnt our shrines and sermonised us about banning our devotional bondage with such shrines.”



“But thanks to the decisions of our government, we are now living in a peaceful Kashmir again and celebrating at our shrines. This is the era of revival of our glorious traditions”, added Andrabi

She thanked all the departments of the government for cooperating with Waqf Board in putting in place adequate arrangements at the shrine.

She also thanked the people for showing again their unwavering belief in these Sufi centres and our sufis.