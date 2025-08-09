Dar inaugurates macadamisation projects in Rafiabad

BARAMULLA, AUGUST 09: Minister for Agriculture Production Department, Rural Development Department, and Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar, today inaugurated the macadamization work of roads in various localities of Rafiabad Constituency including Alsafa Colony B&C, Rohama Seripora, Brandub Kammer and Khanmoh and Tujjar Sharif – Zanipora road, Baramulla.

Javid Dar stated that the road infrastructure development is aimed at improving the connectivity and accessibility for residents. He further said that the government is determined for enhancing the road conditions to facilitate smooth transportation and boost local economic activities in these areas.

The Minister assured that macadamization of roads in these localities is expected to have a positive impact on the local community, improving connectivity, accessibility and economic activity. The projects demonstrate the government’s efforts in enhancing the quality of life for the residents and promote sustainable development in the region.