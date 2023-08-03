Leh: Dalai Lama today urged senior IAS officers to become messengers of a secular world by following the path of peace and non-violence in the sub-continent.

His Holiness held a brief interaction session with Administrative Secretary Amit Sharma and Director Lakshay Singla when they called on him this morning.

His Holiness Dalai Lama further sermonised to the Ladakh UT Secretary Amit Sharma that we should never fall into the narrow band of following the monotype pathway of particular religions but practice and propagate secularism with the essence of humanism which are the real basis of the existence of life in the world since ages.

His Holiness Dalai Lama also happened to interact and exchange vibrant thoughts with Secretary Amit Sharma on this subject and expected that he along with other officers of Ladakh Union Territory shall act as true messengers of universal peace and brotherhood in times to come.

The officers of the Union Territory assured His Holiness Dalai Lama of following his eternal divine preachings and shall work constantly to emerge Ladakh as a model UT by following the path and preachings as given by him to the public here and all over the globe having his abundant following while praying for his long healthy life in times to come so that he keeps enlightening numerous souls with his omnipresence and divine teachings/preachings