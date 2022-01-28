Srinagar,: Cyber Police Kashmir on Friday said its intervention led to securing Rs 30 lakhs withdrawn from the accounts of two senior citizens by fraudsters.

“Prompt action by Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar led in retrieving & securing Rs 30 lakhs amount withdrawn from bank accounts of two senior citizens during a cyber fraud,” Police said in a tweet. Police urged people to be aware of scammers. “Don’t fall prey to Cyber Fraudsters,” IGP Kashmir said as per the tweet.

