Kashmir Cyber Police Arrest Four for Circulating Obscene Content Online

Srinagar, May 30: The Cyber Police Kashmir Zone have arrested four persons in two seperate cases for circulating obscene content and harassment on social media

“Four accused arrested in two separate cases involving the circulation of obscene content and harassment on social media. Sheikh Muqadas Rafiq of Gulab Bagh, Srinagar, was arrested in one case,” Cyber Police Kashmir Zone informed on X.

“In the second case, Junaid Hussain of Sonwar, Iflah Mir of Bagh-e-Mehtab, and Naveed Mir of Pampore were arrested. We are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals and will continue to combat cybercrimes rigorously,” Cyber Police Kashmir Zone posted on X.

