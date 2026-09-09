Cultural Programmes Add Vibrancy to IFFJ&K

Srinagar, September 9: As part of the ongoing International Film Festival Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJ&K), the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), is organising a series of vibrant cultural programmes engaging local artists at multiple iconic venues across Srinagar.

The initiative engaging almost 400 local artists during the festival dates is aimed at entertaining festival delegates, guests and local audiences, while showcasing the rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions of Jammu & Kashmir alongside the international film festival.

The cultural programmes are being organised at prominent locations including Jhelum Riverfront, Rajbagh; Old Zero Bridge; Sher-i-Kashmir Park; Nishat Garden; and SKICC.

The programmes feature a diverse array of traditional and cultural performances providing audiences and guests with an opportunity to experience the region’s distinctive folk traditions and performing arts.

On the closing day of the festival, September 10, the cultural programmes shall be scheduled at the designated venues in the afternoon (5 to 7 PM)

Through these programmes, the cinematic experience of IFFJ&K is being complemented with the rich cultural expressions of Jammu & Kashmir, bringing together film, music, folk traditions and performing arts at some of Srinagar’s most prominent public and cultural spaces.