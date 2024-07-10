CUK’s Dept of Economics holds field visit

GANDERBAL, July 10: Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) in collaboration with District Statistics and Evaluation Office (DSEO) Ganderbal, Chief Agriculture Office Ganderbal & Floriculture Development Office organised a one-day field activity on Tuesday.

The activity was carried under the theme “Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) and self-employment in J&K ”. Besides faculty, students were accompanied by Deputy Director planning Akhter Hussain Malik (JKES), SDAO Arun Jiral and In-charge Floriculture Development Assistant Sheikh Abid. Students visited two field sites at Wakura and one floriculture site at Nunar.

Speaking on the Occasion Dr. Masroor Ahmad, HoD Economics highlighted the significance of such activities in view of the limited employability in the Public sector. Arun Jiral deliberated on the various aspects of HADP with special reference to the agriculture sector. At Dab Wakura, students observed pioneering polyhouse agricultural cultivation techniques for off-season production. This initiative is supported by a substantial 95% subsidy from the government under the HADP programme. Till date, the programme has benefited 400 families across an extensive cultivation area of 820 square kms.

Abid Sheikh gave a detailed view of current schemes through the floriculture department under the HADP scheme. Besides observing the field cultivation of various aromatic plants, the students were also given demonstrations regarding extraction of various products from lavender.

Dr. Masroor, expressed gratitude to senior functionaries in the varsity for extended support in the conduct of the field visit.