SRINAGAR, JANUARY 28: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) is organizing a two-day All India Inter-University Winter Games at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in which 200 athletes across the country would be participating, its vice-chancellor A Ravinder Nath said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Nath said the games will be held from January 30 to 31.

This event will feature skiing and ice stock competitions for both male and female athletes. On January 30, the Giant Slalom event will occur for both genders, followed by the Slalom ski event on January 31, he said.

The VC said the ice-stock event will be held on both days for male and female athletes.

“The primary goal of this prestigious event is to promote sportsmanship, enhance participation in winter sports among university students, and increase recognition of Gulmarg as a premier destination for winter sports in India,” he said.

Ravindernath further said, The participating universities include institutions from Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and other states, reflecting the event’s nationwide significance. Notable universities include Darshan University Rajkot, LNIPE Gwalior, Islamic University Kashmir, and Central University of Kashmir, among others.

“We at CUKashmir is set to launch a unique coaching-cum-counselling programme for aspirants of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and National Eligibility Test (NET) starting February 2025”. “This programme will be conducted in three phases, beginning with CUET PG aspirants, followed by CUET UG, and then NET aspirants”.

Participants can register online for a nominal fee of ₹200, with sessions featuring guidance from toppers and experienced faculty.